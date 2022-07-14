Several cars were on standstill on Thursday in Osogbo, Osun State, as the PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, held a “grand rally” at the party’s secretariat at Powerline road in the capital.

The entrance and exit roads leading to the venue were blocked. Several supporters besieged the venue to show support for the flag bearer chanting ‘Imole de’ (Light is here).

The party moved the rally to their secretariat after accusing the ruling APC of blocking their attempts to hold the event inside the stadium in Osogbo. The APC denied the claim.

Some of the top PDP members who graced the event were Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate; Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta governor and Mr Atiku’s running mate; Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Osun governor; and Iyorcha Ayu, the PDP national chairman, among others.