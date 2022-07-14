The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, led chieftains of the party to Osun State to campaign for Ademola Adeleke ahead of Saturday’s election.

Some of the top PDP members who were in Osogbo included the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa; and former vice president, Namandi Sambo.

Others were Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa; former senate president, Bukola Saraki; and former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The PDP chieftains said the ruling All Progressives Congress had plunged the state into darkness since Mr Oyinlola handed over the state to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past governor of the state.

They described PDP as the only party that can rescue the state and the entire country from hardship.

While addressing a crowd at the rally held in Osogbo in support of Mr Adeleke, the national leaders of PDP expressed confidence that the party will win the Saturday governorship election.

Mr Atiku advised electorates to stand by the polling booths after casting their votes in other to avoid vote-stealing.

READ ALSO:

He condemned electoral fraud, urging electorates to shun vote buying and rigging of elections.

“I have come to Osun to particularly ask you not to allow APC to steal your victory as they did in the last election. This state is a PDP State, I have come to appeal to you to make sure that on Saturday you vote and protect the vote,” said Mr Atiku.

“Don’t allow any more rigging in Osun State because you are going back to darkness if you allow them to rig you again.

“They have been rigging Osun election for 23 years. The previous rigging they rigged was through the court, the last rigging they rigged was through the ballot. It is now your responsibility to protect your votes and vote for Senator Ademola Adeleke as Governor of Osun State”.

In his address, Mr Ayu appealed to the electorates to vote for Mr Adeleke in Saturday’s election.

Mr Ayu described the party as the only messiah who can rescue Nigeria to its promised land.

“There is darkness in Osun State, there is darkness in the land, we want to light. Vote for Ademola Adeleke on Saturday. PDP will rescue Nigeria” Mr Ayu said.

Mr Diri, who is the chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, urged electorates in the state to be ready for the Saturday election.

“We have seen the support, the base of PDP in Osun State, get your PVCs, vote out University ASSU strike, vote our currency that has become the worst currency in the world, vote out poverty and illiteracy, vote out banditry and killings, vote out hardships in your land.

“This election in Osun State is not the only election for Osun people, it is an election for Nigeria. It will be the beginning of kicking out those who have failed us in this country” Mr Diri said.

In his remarks, Mr Adeleke expressed appreciation to his supporters.

He appealed to his supporters to vote for him as the next governor of the state.

“We have proven them wrong that PDP is in Osun State. I sincerely appreciate you. Vote for PDP on Saturday.”