One more person has died of injuries sustained during the terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The death brings the number of deaths to 41, from the attack which occurred on June 5, 2022.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, told journalists Thursday the number of fatalities is now 41 while 17 persons were still being hospitalised.

While commiserating with the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those still in the hospital, Mrs Ademola-Olateju restated the commitment of the State Government to having a memorial site built in honour of all the victims.

The terrorists had attacked the church with explosives and shot at the worshipers killing their victims including two children and a police officer.

Last month, operatives of Amotekun Corps said they had arrested some suspects who took part in the terror attack on June 5. They, however, did not provide details.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has also signed into law an amendment to the Ondo State Security Network Agency Law.

The governor, who assented to the bill at the State Executive Chamber of his office, noted that the new amendment became imperative in light of the heightened insecurity across the state.

He assured that the amended law would enhance the security architecture of the state and help the Amotekun Corps to perform better.

The governor appreciated the State House of Assembly for the quick passage of the bill.

The Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, appreciated Mr Akeredolu for assenting to the amendment to the law which established the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

He assured that the development would scale up the operational capacities of the state security outfit.

The governor also announced the procurement of newly acquired operational vehicles to be distributed to all security operatives in the state including the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Directorate of State Security and Amotekun Corps to enhance the performances of security agencies in the state.