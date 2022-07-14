An organisation which focuses on anti-corruption has launched a whistleblowing platform to help with safe reporting of corruption-related issues, promising to secure users’ identities.

The platform, Corruption Anonymous (CORA), was established by the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) in partnership with the Yar’Adua Foundation.

Supported by the MacArthur Foundation, the platform, according to the conveners, will secure the identity of whistleblowers in Nigeria.

The Director AFRIMIL, Chido Onumah, said at the official launching of the platform in Abuja on Thursday that the CORA whistleblowers initiative was a vital tool that would address the gaps hampering whistleblowing by citizens.

The platform, according to him, will complement the government’s tip-sharing system run by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) and make it much simpler for citizens to provide tips anonymously without worrying about their identities being revealed, and with the assurance that they would be taken seriously.

”CORA whistleblowing platform, the civil- society-driven public reporting option that we are launching today, serves as an invaluable tool that would fill the gap in the disclosure channels which have made fighting corruption through whistleblowing a challenging exercise for citizens.

”The CORA platform will complement the government’s whistleblowing platform managed by PICA and make it much easier for citizens to submit tips anonymously, without fear of being exposed and confident that the tips will be treated.

”Our goal for this project is to have a citizenry that is sensitive to its role in fighting corruption. As Nigerians, we must be aware that the fight against corruption is not one to be left to the government alone. Legally and morally, we all have roles to play, and this is what the whistleblowing policy seeks to ensure.”

In her remarks, the Minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed, said the launch of the CORA whistleblowers platform would further opportunities for citizens to report issues of corruption and other wrongdoings.

Mrs Ahmed, who was represented by the Ministry Permanent Secretary on Special Duties, Aliyu Shehu, said the initiative would further enhance the operation of the federal whistleblower policy.

The minister also charged the general public to become agents of change by engaging the platform and reporting wrongdoings in the country.

”The launch of this civil Society-Driven secure whistleblowing platform I believe will further provide an opportunity for citizens to report corruption and other wrongdoing, and further enhance the operation of the federal government whistleblower policy,” the minister said.

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, said the whistleblower policy is an important component in the fight against corruption.

Citing Section 6 (a) of the ICPC corrupt practices ACT 2000, the ICPC boss said the law empowered the commission to investigate petitions received and prosecute when necessary.

Mr Owasanoye, who was represented by Anne Odey, a member of the ICPC board, also said sections 27(4), and 64 (1) of the Act prohibit divulging the content of a petition and identity of petitioners to anyone.

The commission also said the ICPC would continue to collaborate with relevant government agencies, non-governmental organisations and stakeholders in ensuring the effectiveness of policies that would aid the fight against corruption.

Whistle-blowing policy

The whistle-blowing policy in Nigeria is an anti-corruption initiative of the federal ministry of finance. It encourages citizens to voluntarily disclose information about fraud, bribery, and other related financial crimes activities.

The policy, launched in 2016, by the federal government and facilitated through the Ministry of Finance, provides a reward or entitled to between 2.5 per cent and five per cent of the recovered funds to a whistleblower who provides information about any financial mismanagement.

However, there have been concerns about the protection of the whistleblowers from retaliation with rights activists calling on the National Assembly to pass the Whistle-blowing Policy Bill to tackle corruption and protect whistleblowers.

According to a 2021 report by AFRIMIL, more than 62 per cent of Nigerians believe that vulnerable groups will not report corruption if there is no strong legislative protection against the victimisation of whistleblowers.

The report added that three out of every four Nigerians strongly agree that Nigerians have stopped reporting looted funds due to nepotism.