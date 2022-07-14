In a unanimous decision on Thursday, the Lagos State House of Assembly voted for the sack of the chairman of the State House of Assembly Commission (LAHASCOM), Wale Mogaji.

Mr Mogaji’s sack was approved after a voice vote by members of the House at plenary.

The lawmakers appointed Folashade Latona as the new Secretary of the Commission.

Mrs Latona replaces Esther Lambo, who retired recently.

The House also confirmed Olalekan Onafeko as the substantive Clerk of the House while it elevated three other senior staff to Deputy Clerks.

The new Deputy Clerks include Babs Animashaun, Taiwo Otun, and Adenike Oshinowo.

Mr Onafeko was appointed Acting Clerk in 2020.

Earlier during the plenary, the House raised concerns over the recent boat mishap that led to the death of about 15 people on June 8 as well as the floods recorded in some parts of the state recently.

The lawmakers further said there was a need by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to work towards a solution to the flooding incidents.