A Senator, Danladi Sankara, has hailed the choice of former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tinubu announced Mr Shettima as his running mate in Katsina on Sunday during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both Messrs Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims.

Nigerians and political players have continued to react to Mr Shettima ‘s nomination several days after.

While some have hailed this decision, others have faulted it describing it as insensitive and unfair to the Christians.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Sankara, who represents Jigawa North-west, said the choice of Mr Shettima has further brightened the chances of the party to secure victory in the 2023 general election.

He described Mr Shettima as a competent, cerebral, tested and accomplished leader and administrator who would add value to the presidency of Mr Tinubu in the service of the nation.

By choosing Shettima, Mr Tinubu, he said, has proven himself a “leader with great wisdom and vision to assemble capable people to assist him provide the desired leadership that would improve the welfare Nigerians.”

“Senator Shettima is capable and well prepared. We are together with him in this ninth Senate and everyone is aware of his leadership capabilities, he will compliment efforts of Tinubu to bring about the desired progress and development of the nation.”

On the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, Mr Sankara said there was no cause for alarm or apprehension by any group, both men are patriotic and well meaning Nigerians who are very conscious of the requirements of equity and justice in leadership and public administration.

Amid mixed reactions, choice of Shettima final

Mr Sankara is the latest among the lawmakers to react to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

Earlier, Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, hailed the party’s decision on Mr Shettima and expressed optimism that they would perform excellently.

He had also spoken on behalf of the North-east National Assembly caucus.

In the same vein, his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege described Mr Shettima as a vibrant and detribalised human as well as the best choice for the position.

But some Christian leaders in the party have condemned the ticket, describing it as crass insensitivity to the Christians.

While they called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene, the group said they cannot, in good conscience, return to their constituencies to campaign for a Muslim/Muslim candidature.

And recently, a former Secretary General of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, described Mr Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as “satanic” and “dead on arrival.”

Despite these reactions, however, Mr Tinubu has said his decision to run with Mr Shettima is final. He is to officially present his running mate to the APC leadership later today.