An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man, Mohammed Abubakar, to three months imprisonment for biting off the pinky finger of another man.

The police charged Mr Abubakar, whose address was not provided, with assault.

He had pleaded not guilty.

Delivering a ruling, Magistrate A O. Adeyemi sentenced Mr Abubakar without an option of fine.

The magistrate held that the prosecution counsel had proven beyond reasonable doubts that he was guilty of the charge preferred against him.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the convict committed the offence on February 7, at about 10.30 p.m., at Oja Ijoko, Ota.

The prosecutor said the convict bit off the right pinky finger of the complainant, Adamu Abdullahi.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

(NAN)