The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered the immediate deployment of police operatives to boost security around correctional facilities in the state.

Mr Durosinmi, who gave the directive after visiting all the correctional facilities in the state, urged “officers to be vigilant and courageous,” the state police spokesperson, Odiko Macdon, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The directive to fortify correctional facilities in the state follows the

in Abuja by terrorists.

Several detainees, including 68 Boko Haram members, escaped from the facility.

Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said the “step was a proactive security measure to prevent any untoward incident,” from occurring in the state.

Accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, Lawal Mani and the Commanding Officer, 57 Squadron of the Police Mobile Force, Akinbisehin Raph, the visit took the state police chief to the four correctional centres in the state located at Uyo, Ikot Abasi, Eket and Ikot Ekpene.

“The tour equips the Commissioner of Police with first hand information of the security situation in each of the locations,” Mr Macdon said.

This was the first visit of Mr Durosinmi to correctional centres after he assumed duty as the 31st police boss in the state last month.

Mr Durosinmi enjoined law abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties and “report criminal and suspicious elements to security agencies.”