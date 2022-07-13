Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assigned portfolios to two new commissioners who were sworn in earlier on Wednesday.

The commissioners are Akinwumi Sowore and Jacob Ologbese.

Mr Sowore was assigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Mr Ologbese would oversee the Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora.

Similarly, Governor Akeredolu redeployed three commissioners to different ministries.

Mr Akeredolu said the redeployment was aimed at improving governance and deploying talents to reinvigorate certain sectors.

The former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, was redeployed to the Ministry of Information and Orientation while the former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Fatai Aburumaku, was redeployed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Yetunde Adeyanju, formerly the Commissioner for Water and Sanitation, was redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Governor Akeredolu charged the new and reassigned commissioners to work in line with the ‘One Administration’ mantra of his government while urging them to give their best in the discharge of their duties.