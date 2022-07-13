An Ado-Ekiti High Court has sentenced a 49-year-old man, Ademola Akinola, to death by hanging for killing his elder brother.

The convict was arraigned before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye in December 2020 for armed robbery and murder.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ogunmoye held that the ingredients of the offence of armed robbery and murder had been established against Mr Akinola.

“In all, the prosecution has succeeded in convincing the court to resolve the sole issue for determination in its favour and I so do.

“The defendant is accordingly convicted as charged for the offence of armed robbery and murder.

“The defendant is sentenced to death by hanging in count one (Armed Robbery) and count two (Murder) until he be dead. May the Lord have mercy on your soul.

The police said Mr Akinola on November 19, 2019, at Usin Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti, robbed Tunde, his older brother of his Bajaj Motorcycle with Registration number ADK 011 VC, while armed with a gun.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 402 (2) and 319(1) of Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

To prove his case the prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemi, called four witnesses.

He tendered statements of the witnesses, statement of the defendant, two locally made guns, a photograph of the defendant posing with the motorcycle, motorcycle particulars, and a medical report, among others as exhibits.

The defendant spoke in his own defence through his counsel, Olarewaju Oluwasola, and called no witness.(NAN).