President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Lanre Arogundade, Chairman of International Press Centre, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.
A statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the President on media and publicity, quoted Mr Buhari as lauding the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), educator and renowned journalist for his relentless efforts in promoting freedom of the press, democratic principles and increased transparency during election processes.
“He recognises the important role the association Mr Arogundale leads is playing in ensuring that journalists and other media workers perform their legitimate duties in their respective countries, urging him to do more to ensure that the tenets and code of ethics of the profession are upheld as Nigeria and other West African countries prepare for their general elections,” Mr Adesina said.
President Buhari joins family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers in praying for continued health and happiness for the sexagenarian who is a member of the editorial board of PREMIUM TIMES.
