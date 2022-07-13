An unidentified male has been injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Lagos on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 15, Oke Arin street, Ilupeju, Palm Grove.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. “due to the ageing of the structure.”

The victim, who sustained a minor injury, has been taken to the hospital.

“The agency said that the “abandoned” building collapsed to “ground zero.”

“The affected building has been cordoned off to prevent any threat,” the agency added.