The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday urged the electorates in Osun State to vote for the party at Saturday’s governorship election.

Mr Tinubu spoke at a rally in Osogbo in support of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s re-election.

“Come out and vote massively for APC. If you want to vote, remember the future of your children and students, vote because of the better future you want.” Mr Tinubu added.

The former Lagos governor used the opportunity to blow his trumpet, saying he is the most qualified presidential candidate.

He also mocked the Labour Party, calling them “labourers.”

“They are labour party, they called themselves labourers, may you not see anything that will turn you to a labourer. Don’t follow them in whatever they tell you to do.”

He advised the electorate to shun the party and its candidates.

Others who were at the rally include Mr Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; and Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore; and other party chieftains were also present at the rally.

In his speech, Mr Oyetola called on the electorate to shun any form of electoral fraud.

“Do not sell your votes to anybody, don’t be deceived by their plans when they come to you, don’t sell your vote.”

The Osun gubernatorial election holds on July 16.