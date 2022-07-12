Ex-presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, Adamu Garba, has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Garba, a social media influencer, announced his return to the ruling party Tuesday in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Yes, I am fully back to APC. I could do more harm to my country, Nigeria if I did not support a combination of a great strategist and a great tactician on a single ticket.

“It is BAT/Hashim that should take over all polling units in Nigeria come 2023. RE-DECAMPED!” he tweeted.

Mr Garba left APC in May, after raising N83 million to buy the presidential nomination form of the ruling party but decamped to the YPP where he contested the primaries of the party but lost.

Mr Garba is a controversial figure on social media. In 2020, he sued Twitter and its founder, Jock Dorsey, for supporting the EndSARS protests. He also launched a social media platform called Crowwe.

During the controversial Twitter ban, he offered his platform as an alternative to the microblogging site. However, Crowwe was deleted from App Store after a series of bad reviews from Nigerians and allegations of plagiarism of the terms and conditions of Sporty.