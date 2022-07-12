A former Borno State Governor, Ali Sheriff, says he has given his blessing to the presidential and vice-presidential candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

He said this in a congratulatory statement signed by Cairo Ojougboh, the Director-General of the Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation.

His comment comes about 24 hours after Mr Tinubu announced Mr Shettima, a former governor and serving senator, as his running mate.

Mr Tinubu made the announcement on Sunday in Daura, Katsina State.

His decision to appoint a fellow Muslim as his running mate has generated mixed reactions.

Many Nigerians including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had warned political parties against having presidential tickets in which the candidate and the running mate are of the same religion.

But Mr Tinubu, in his defence, said his choice of Mr Shettima, does not mean that he is insensitive to the religious concerns of many people.

He said he chose Kashim Shettima as his running mate because he believes he is the man who can help bring the best governance to all Nigerians.

Already, prominent politicians like Senate President Ahmad Lawan; his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege and lawmakers of the APC North-east caucus have hailed Mr Shettima’s emergence as the party’s running mate describing it as an excellent choice.

In his statement, Mr Sheriff said Mr Shettima, who served under him as commissioner, had informed him of his nomination as soon as he (Shettima) found out.

Mr Shettima served as a commissioner in Mr Sheriff’s administration when the latter was governor of Borno State between 2003 and 2011.

“…Shettima personally notified me of his nomination as soon as he was informed of it, and I have given my blessings to the Tinubu/ Shettima APC 2023 presidential ticket.

“We have given him and his principal our blessings and we implore all hands to be on deck as we work in unity to ensure the party’s electoral victory in 2023.”

While he urged all the party leaders and members to work together to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 election, the former governor pledged readiness to work with the team.

“I will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the APC wins the coming elections landslide,” he added.

Mr Sheriff, under whose tenure the Boko Haram became a menace in Borno, was one of the aspirants for the national chairmanship position. He had commenced lobbying and campaigning prior to the party’s convention and only stepped down when he realised President Muhammadu Buhari wanted the position zoned to the North-central.

He had said he withdrew from the race to respect the party and the president’s decision to zone the position to the North-central and as a party man who respects the rule of law and the leaders of the party.