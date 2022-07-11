Four persons died while five others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Toyota Sienna space bus and a truck at old toll gate, Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)in Ogun, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

Mr Umar said the accident occurred at about 3:22 p.m. and was caused by speeding and loss of control by the driver of the Toyota Sienna.

The sector commander stated that the Sienna marked KJA 738 ET, lost control and collided with the truck which was making a reverse on the expressway.

”A total of nine people were involved which comprised six men, two women, and one child. Five people were injured and four persons died,” he said.

Mr Umar added that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

He advised motorists to use a ‘commonsense’ speed limit, especially during the rainy season when visibility was always poor.

(NAN)