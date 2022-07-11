Protesters in Sri Lanka have continued to occupy the official residence of the president in Colombo for the third consecutive day saying they would not leave until he and the prime minister resigns.

The protest saw aggrieved Sri Lankans storm the country’s capital, Colombo, on Saturday; set the prime minister’s residence on fire and occupy the president’s residence.

Sri Lanka’s President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Saturday told Mahinda Abeywardana, parliamentary speaker, that he would resign as president by Wednesday this week as a result of the protests.

The country of 22 million people has been suffering a horrifying financial turmoil with severe shortages of fuel, medicine, food and other essentials amid record-high inflation and a devaluation of the country’s currency. A severe lack of foreign exchange has stalled imports.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place.

Mr Wickremesinghe’s office this morning said the president again confirmed his resignation by Wednesday to the prime minister.

According to Al Jazeera, party leaders have been in discussion to form an alternative government, an urgent requirement to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout programme.

Many had feared that the turn out of Saturday’s protest could affect the ongoing discussion with the IMF.

Mr Wickremesinghe held a discussion with the cabinet ministers on Monday morning, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government,” Al Jazeera quoted the prime minister’s office as saying.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repayment of its foreign loans with foreign reserves near empty. It announced in April that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage.

Its total foreign debt amounts to $51 billion, of which it must repay $28 billion by the end of 2027.

According to Al Jazeera, headline inflation in Sri Lanka hit 54.6 per cent last month, and the central bank has warned that it could rise to 70 per cent in the coming months as the country is relying on aid from India and other nations.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.