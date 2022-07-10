A Nigerian pastor has said that God will bring judgement soon on “the perpetrators of evil in Nigeria”.

The pastor, Gabriel Ekong, said this on July 3 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, while ministering during Church Service on Sunday in his church, All Christian Gospel Centre.

Mr Ekong, who was ministering on the topic, God’s vengeance, said “the month of July shall be the month of God’s judgement”.

He said: “God shall show vengeance on every activity of wickedness. God shall dispense judgement on the perpetrators of evil in Nigeria.”

The pastor quoted a verse in the Bible, Deuteronomy 32:35, and said God says vengeance belongs to Him (God).

He counselled Christians not to repay evil with evil.

“Don’t help God fight your battle. You can only call upon Him. Don’t take a machete, don’t take a knife, don’t take any weapon to fight because someone has done you harm. He has said vengeance is mine. That is why we came to pray, that is why we came to fast.

“Exodus 14: 14 says, ‘The Lord shall fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.

“That has nothing to do with self-defence. No scripture has told us we should not defend ourselves.

“(But) if anyone has done you evil, and you came to know it, leave it to God,” Mr Ekong said.

Continuing, the pastor said: “Many have shed blood, many have killed, many have gone to the devil because of wanting to retaliate.”

The pastor, relying on several Bible verses, spoke about how notable figures in the Bible deployed prayers to achieve victories against wickedness.

He said God will fight the battle for Nigeria.

Mr Ekong intermittently made some prophetic declarations while ministering.

“Carry your hands above your head,” he said to the congregants. “In the month of God’s judgement, you shall see God fight for you!”

“Amen!” the congregants responded.

He said one way Christians can provoke God’s vengeance is for them to remain innocent of whatever is happening around them.

“You cannot provoke God to fight your battle if you are a culprit. You have to be innocent. The God of innocence is strong. He is mighty.

“Never cry to God to fight your battle if you are not innocent,” he said.

Service to God and humanity is another way of provoking God’s vengeance, he said.

“If you don’t have a record of service before God, you are in trouble. If you have not done anything to help God and humanity, you are in trouble, check Daniel 6: 20,” he said.

Nigeria is going through tough security challenges, with terrorists, kidnappers and criminal gangs reigning in several parts of the country.

Terrorists recently attacked Kuje prison in Abuja and released several suspected Boko Haram terrorists.