Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as it announces the sponsorship of the 6th Lagos Fashion Souk 2022. The event is organized in partnership with Nigeria’s foremost event management company, EVENTFUL Limited.

The two-day Fashion Souk/business fair will hold on Saturday 9th and Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Harbour Point facility on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Announcing the event, Polaris Bank’s Group Head Strategic Brand Management, Nduneche Ezurike, said, “As an SMEs-friendly Bank, it is always our delight to explore opportunities to grow Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises. Polaris Bank’s lead sponsorship of the 6th edition of the Fashion Souk, underscores our acknowledgment of the SMEs as the catalyst for Nigerian’s economic growth.” Continuing, he noted that “this year’s Fashion Souk is unique as it provides an opportunity for Eid-el-Kabir holidaymakers with an unforgettable shopping experience as visitors will behold the creativity of the Nigerian entrepreneurs, especially in the beauty and fashion space.”

Mr Ezurike further stated that Polaris Bank’s continued partnership with EVENTFUL Limited in the last two years stimulated the entrepreneurial spirit of many Nigerians, especially the new-age innovators in the key sectors of the national economy. He commended Eventful Ltd for blazing the trail in showcasing the enterprise amongst Nigerians.

Commenting on the essence of the SOUK, Founder and Chairman of Eventful and Convener of the Fashion Souk, Yewande Zaccheaus, said: “Eventful Limited has been deliberate in using the platform of the Fashion Souk to create the much-needed road to market for budding fashion entrepreneurs whilst also expanding the target market of the more established designers. In partnership with Polaris Bank, we are proud to once again contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.”

More than 130 SMEs in Nigeria’s fashion industry, cutting across manufacturers, retailers, and dealers, are billed to showcase their creativity and product lines at the Fashion Souk.

According to December 2021 industry report, the Sub-Saharan African fashion market is worth $31 billion, with Nigeria holding an expanding share of 15 percent.

In line with its SME focus, Polaris Bank has partnered with and supported businesses in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, including health, education, manufacturing, agriculture, export, and others. The Bank has advanced credits to these sectors in excess of N20bn for the acquisition of medical equipment, machines, distribution and logistics of medical products; stationaries, furniture, classrooms, school bus; working capital for businesses, expansion, etc.

Polaris Bank is a digitally-enabled Bank focused on providing innovative products and services to its customers.