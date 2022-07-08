The police in Ondo State have arrested a suspected child thief who has confessed to selling two children she stole for N30,000 each.

Adeola Omoniyi was arrested on July 1, 2022, in Ore, while attempting to make away with a five-year-old child.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in Ondo, said on Thursday that the minor lives with her grandmother.

“A grandmother sent her granddaughter, Precious Aje ‘female’ 5years, on errand and on her way she was accosted by one Adeola Omoniyi ‘female’ of Ilutitun, Okeasa Street, held her and was taking her away but for the neighbours who recognized the child and raised the alarm before she was rescued,” she said.

“The suspect confessed to have stolen two kids which she sold for ₦30,000 each.”

The police spokesperson also hinted that the suspect’s father allegedly aided in the sale of the children and had been arrested.

In a similar occurrence, the police command also has in its custody, a woman who was caught while attempting to escape with a three-year-old she stole in Ikare Aloko.

According to Mrs Odunlami, one Mrs Bamitale on July 6 at Ikare-Akoko left the child in her shop to buy some toiletries, but before she came back, one Aanu Afolabi, 23, went into the shop and carried the little girl.

The suspect reportedly carried the child on her back. As she was about to cross the road, she was hit by a motorcyclist.

“While the motorcyclist and people around were trying to help her, one of the sympathisers realize the child she was carrying belongs to her neighbour and raised alarm,” Mrs Odunlami said.

She added that an android phone and a bucket were found in her possession.