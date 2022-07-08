Over a million Muslim pilgrims have converged on Mount Arafat for the 2022 Hajj operations, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Staying the whole day at Arafat is one of the high points of the Hajj operations after starting with spending a night at Muna on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that standing on Arafat is an essential part of the Hajj because it is a site where all supplications by pilgrims are automatically accepted by Allah.

Pilgrims are expected to use the day for prayers for themselves, families, friends, the Muslim community as well as their countries.

The hill of Arafat is also known as Jabal ar-Rahmah, meaning Mountain of Mercy.

On the ninth day of Hajj, pilgrims leave Mina for Mount Arafat where they stand in contemplative vigil and pray and recite the Quran.

It is here that Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon to the Muslims who had accompanied him for the Hajj towards the end of his life.

A pilgrim’s Hajj is considered invalid if they do not spend the afternoon on Mount Arafat.

The Hajj, usually one of the world’s largest annual religious activities, is prescribed for all Muslims to perform at least once in a lifetime.

This year, no fewer than 42,000 Nigerian pilgrims from states and private tour operators are participating in the religious exercise.

(NAN)