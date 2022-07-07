The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom State has dismissed as untrue, the media reports that female corps members were raped by gunmen in the state.

Ekwe Chinyere, the NYSC Coordinator in Akwa Ibom, said in a statement on Wednesday that no corps member was raped when some thieves invaded a building where the corps members were staying.

She also said no bodily harm was meted out on the corps members during the incident which she described as “unfortunate”.

Ms Chinyere was responding to a report in the Punch newspaper.

She said she had visited the building at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatoye Durosinmi.

“While there, it was confirmed that 21 Corps members occupy the said property. The interaction with the Corps members further revealed that an attack on them was carried out by thieves at about 1a.m. (Wednesday) morning.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables including phones, Laptops and some cash. They confirmed that no bodily harm was meted on them, and no Corps member was raped.”

Ms Chinyere condemned the incident and urged the media not to trivialise such incident “as the consequences on the psychology of parents and guardians of Corps members in the state would be dangerously affected”

She said the police are investigating the incident.

“The Commissioner (of police) has equally detailed surveillance around the area with a promise to extend the same to other Corps lodges,” the statement added.

Ms Chinyere urged Corps members in the state to go about their lawful duties and make use of the security numbers provided for them when they are in distressed situations.