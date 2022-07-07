Residents of Akwa Ibom State, on Wednesday, celebrated the appointment of Umana Umana as the minister of Niger Delta Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Umana and six other new ministers were sworn-in by the president on Wednesday.

The others are Ikechukwu Ikoh, Minister of State, Science and Technology; Udi Odum, Minister of State, Environment; Ademola Adegoroye, Minister of State, Transport; Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Minister of State, Works and Housing; Goodluck Opiah, Minister of State, Education and Nkama Ekumankama, Minister of State, Health.

In Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom, a giant-size congratulatory card for Mr Umana was erected at a recreational park in the city, with passers-by walking in to append their signatures on it.

As of 3p.m on Wednesday, residents, in their numbers, were still walking into the park to append their signatures on the card, while some youths were playing music and dancing nearby.

“This (giant-size card) is a novelty in Akwa Ibom, I think it speaks volumes about how much Mr Umana Okon Umana is loved by the people,” said Jessica Charles, a healthcare professional in Uyo, who said she was attracted to card, while driving past the park.

“Signing my signature on it is one of the least things I can do for him. The other thing, is to pray for God to guide him in his new office and to also thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this appointment,” she said.

Another resident who appended his signature on the card, Nkereuwem Usoro, said Mr Umana’s appointment has “renewed our hope for better days in the Niger Delta”.

He’ll perform well – Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio, the man whom Mr Umana has replaced as a minister in Mr Buhari’s cabinet, said in a congratulatory message that he believes Mr Umana’s “track record of performance in his previous offices will come handy in the discharge of the new responsibility bestowed on him”.

Mr Akpabio resigned from office to contest the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 election, but later stepped down for Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, who won the primaries.

The House of Representatives member, Onofiok Luke, in his congratulatory message, Mr Umana’s “track record of stewardship and dedication to public service are phenomenal”.

“We have no doubt that you will bring your experience to bear in charting a new course for the Niger Delta region,” he said.

A political group affiliated to the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom, the Maintain Peace Movement, said Mr Umana’s appointment is a “recognition of the eternal truth that there is always a reward for diligent service”.

“We are hopeful that your entry into the Federal Executive Council will be the turning point that will, indeed, birth the change we all have been yearning for in the past years,” the group said.

Before his latest appointment, Mr Umana was the managing director of the Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority.

He has served previously as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, and the commissioner for finance in the state.