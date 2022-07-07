The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N22 billion for the construction of a conference hostel facility for the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board.

The facility is to be located opposite the National Content building in Yenegoa, capital of Bayelsa.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the council presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The Federal Executive Council today approved the award of contract procurement for the provision of a conference hostel facility in Yenegoa, adjacent the Nigerian Content Towers for the sum of N22 billion and it is to be constructed in 24 months.”

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, who also addressed the correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, disclosed that the council approved N449 million as consultancy and design fee for a centre of excellence for environmental restoration for Ogoni people of Rivers.

He said: “The Ministry of Environment, based on clear instructions of the President, in fulfilling his promise to the Ogoni people towards the remediation objectives, and the livelihood programme, took a very major step today by approving the award of contract for consultancy services, and the design of Centre of Excellence for environmental restoration with an integrated contaminated soil management Centre.

“The contract was given at the sum of N449,250,040.50, of course inclusive of 7.5% VAT, and it is unexpected that this project completed within three months.”

The minister said the construction of the centre would help address the problem of unemployment in the affected area.

“This centre is very epochal, because it is meant to impact in terms of employment generation in terms of laboratory tests for land remediation efforts on the site that contaminated.

“So, that it can be made easily cultivatable by the people for their fisheries activities, for their farming activities and access to water,” he added.

While giving further details on what will be the benefits of the project when completed, Mr Abdullahi said: “The design is supposed to incorporate an oil spill emergency response department, self-assessment department, soil and groundwater cleanup and remediation technologies, waste management, health, safety and laboratory department, entrepreneurship development, library, student hostels for male and female, staff quarters, sport complex and a demonstration arena for integrated contaminated management centre.’’

