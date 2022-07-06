The Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, has denied media reports that a suspect involved in the death of a lady, Sofiat Okeowo, slumped and died in prison.

Victor Oyeleke, the prison’s spokesperson in the state, in a statement, described the reports as false.

“The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command has been drawn to an online media and radio programme reports that one of the suspected killers of Sofiat Okeowo, a lady alleged to have been murdered for ritual purposes in Abeokuta, Ogun State in January 2022 and remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, is dead,” the statement read.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service Ogun State Command has deemed it necessary to refute the reports as it is not true. To set the records straight, the command wishes to state that three of the suspects presently in our custody are hale and hearty.”

The police in February charged three teenagers and a 20-year-old over the murder of Ms Okeowo, 20.

Balogun Mustakeem, 20; Majekodunmi Soliudeen, 18; Abdulgafar Lukman, 19; and Waris Oladeinde, 18, were accused of beheading Ms Okeowo, who was a girlfriend of Mr Soliudeen.

The police said the suspect committed the act for ritual purposes.

They also said upon interrogation, they claimed they saw “guidelines” on how to be rich on Facebook.

The suspects were arraigned before Magistrate I.O Abudu on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

Magistrate Abudu ordered that the teenagers be remanded in Oba Correctional Center pending legal advice from the Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

In March, one of the teenagers, Mr Oladeinde, was discharged by the court on the DPP’s advice.

According to the magistrate, “no charge was recorded against Oladeinde in the legal advice.”