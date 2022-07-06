The police in Enugu State have declared a manhunt for those responsible for the lynching of two people around Nsukka on July 4.

An angry mob set the two ablaze after they were accused of raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The girl’s corpse was found in a nearby bush with her breast and vagina removed, a witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The two persons were first arrested by a vigilante group, the Neighbourhood Watch, before the mob overpowered the vigilantes, dragged the two men outside and then set fire on them.

“Investigation has been launched to fish out those responsible for the alleged mobbing and setting ablaze of the duo at Ede-Oballa community in Nsukka axis,’’ the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said in Enugu on Wednesday.

“The two persons were killed on the trumped-up allegation of being responsible for the murder of a 10-year-old girl for ritual purposes.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the girl was initially reported missing on June 28 at about 1p.m.

“Her decomposing body found in a bush in the community on July 2, led to the action of the irate mob,” said Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police.

He urged members of the community to keep supporting the police to properly investigate criminal cases.

“Residents of the community should desist from resorting to self-help of this nature, which attracts dire legal consequences,” the police spokesperson warned.

(NAN)