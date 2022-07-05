President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Saratu Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for a fresh term of five years.

Garba Shehu, the president’s media aide, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Ms Umar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University and an MBA in Finance and Banking.

”She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.

”Saratu Umar is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria,” the statement added. (NAN)