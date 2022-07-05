President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Saratu Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for a fresh term of five years.
Garba Shehu, the president’s media aide, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to the statement, Ms Umar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University and an MBA in Finance and Banking.
ALSO READ: Ex-NIPC chief Yewande Sadiku gets new role at Standard Bank Group
”She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.
”Saratu Umar is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria,” the statement added. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999