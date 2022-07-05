The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed three additional aides to his media team.
Mr Abubakar, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, gave the names of the three appointees as Eta Uso, Abdulrashhed Shehu and Demola Olanrewaju, adding that the appointments took immediate effect.
Mr Uso, according to Mr Ibe, is appointed as Special Assistant Digital Media, Operations to the former vice president.
Mr Uso is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and a U.K trained Advanced Computing and Internet systems expert from the University of Wales, Bangor.
He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computer Society, United Kingdom, and Nigeria.
“Abdulrasheed, a professional media specialist with a proven track record of excellence – with a decade of experience on the job at various media firms, is appointed Special Assistant, Broadcast Media.
“He is a graduate of Mass Communications from ISM Adonai, Benin Republic and Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy, Maryam Abacha American University and Masters in Journalism and Broadcasting at Girne American University, Cyprus,” he added.
Mr Ibe also listed Mr Olanrewaju as Special Assistant Digital Media Strategy.
Mr Olanrewaju is a communications and public relations strategist with a background in Nigeria’s history and political ideologies, developed during his days as a Students Union Leader at the University of Ado Ekiti.
“He is involved in the startups of a number of businesses and brings media industry knowledge, digital media engagement and creative writing skills to shape perceptions, craft narratives and messaging for individuals, businesses and organisation,” Mr Ibe said.
(NAN)
