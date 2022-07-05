A Nigerian organisation, Convention on Business Integrity (CBi), has emerged as co-winner of a prestigious international award in recognition of the impact of its anti-corruption initiative.

CBi along with the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network in Nigeria (MACN) won the Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action category in the Anti-Corruption Collective Action Awards 2022.

The organisers, the Basel Institute on Governance, a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, said in a statement that the winners earned the award through their Collective Action initiative.

According to the organisers, “the initiative has worked to keep seafarers calling at Nigerian ports safe from corrupt demands”.

“Their installation of the world’s first real-time incident reporting tool and connected local HelpDesk has contributed significantly to reducing corrupt demands since its inauguration.”

Cecilia Muller-Torbarand of MACN and Soji Apamba of CBi collected the awards on behalf of their organisations at the 4th international conference.

The awards ceremony, themed, ‘’Celebrating inspiring and outstanding anti-corruption Collective Action initiatives’, was held between June 30 and July 1, 2022, at the 4th International Conference Conference in Basel, Switzerland.

There was a total of all 37 initiatives nominated for the awards, according to a statement by the organisers.

Another category

The Global Compact Network Ukraine Collective Action Initiative won the second category, ‘Inspirational Newcomer’, “for its inspiring efforts to increase transparency in the Ukrainian business context.”

“The initiative’s strategy for success covers private-public partnerships, tailored business advice for the local business context and innovative formats of e-learning,” the organisers explained.

In their statement of the awards, the group congratulated the winners and all 37 nominated initiatives for their interest in the field of Collective Action.

”We wholeheartedly congratulate the winners and thank all 37 nominated initiatives for their interest, engagement and continuous great work in the field of Collective Action.

”We also thank our expert jury for selecting the finalists – Gretta Fenner, Sheila S. Coronel, Pascale Dubois and John Githongo – and all 1,250+ individuals who voted for their favourite initiative on our website.”

Apampa’s profile

Mr Apampa of CBi is an International Corporate & Political Governance Expert and co-founded The Integrity Organisation in 1999 and The Convention on Business Integrity Ltd, a project launched in Lagos in 1997 to promote ethical business practices, transparency, and fair competition in both the private and the public sectors.

For over 10 years, Mr Apampa has been a consultant to various governance, private sector and social development projects in Nigeria. He led the effort to develop a Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS) launched in November 2014, which forms the foundation of the Premium Board of the Nigeria Stock Exchange and also a tradable Corporate Governance Index.

Mr Apampa’s work on governance is recognised around the world. In 2009, he was appointed Senior Advisor to the United Nations Global Compact Working Group on the 10th Principle (Anti-Corruption).