An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday sentenced a housekeeper, Bright Izuchukwu, to two terms of life imprisonment for raping the two daughters of his employer, aged six and seven.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Izuchukwu was charged with two counts bordering on rape.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abiola Soladoye, held that the prosecution had established the ingredients of the offence against the defendant.

“The prosecutor did a good job in establishing the ingredients of the offences against the defendant through its witnesses.

“The evidence of the defence is self-serving, manifestly unreliable and untruthful while that of the survivors were consistent, cogent and convincing as they properly identified the defendant.

“The defendant exhibited raw wickedness, taking turns to ravish the survivors and taking advantage of his employer’s kindness.

“He has left a trace of emotional trauma on the survivors. He must be locked away for life. The defendant exhibited arrogance and nonchalance throughout the trial and lied his way through the trial showing that he is a pathological liar.

“The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged and consequently sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment which are to run concurrently,” Soladoye held.

The judge ordered that the convict should have his name entered into the register of sexual offenders of Lagos state.

NAN reports that the prosecutor presented six witnesses and two exhibits at the trial.

According to the state prosecution team, Olufunke Adegoke, and Abimbola Abolade, the convict committed the offence sometime between 2017 and 2018 in Festac Lagos.

They submitted that the defendants unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the two survivors while their parents were not in the house.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015 (NAN)