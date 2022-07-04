The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, has ordered the temporary redeployment of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Adewale Olokode.

Mr Alkali’s order came weeks after several groups in the state called for his replacement over alleged incompetence.

The police redeployed Mr Olokode to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to act as the Provost.

Julius Okoro will replace him as the new police commissioner in Osun State.

This was contained in a police wireless message dated June 30, 2022, and obtained by our reporter.

The police wireless message with the reference number, SJ: 1800/FDPS/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL2/10; stated that the redeployment takes immediate effect.

Mr Okoro is expected to supervise the Osun election and then leave after the election. Mr Olokode will then return to his post as the police commissioner.

The police signal read in part, “INGENPOL has ordered the deployment of the following officers as indicated against their names:

“To CP Election Osun State: Compol Julius Alwari Okoro.”

An Osun-based Civil Societies Coalition June 1 called for the removal of the Osun police boss over alleged incompetence in the management of the security of lives and property in the state.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun chapter, also insisted on the redeployment of the police boss over an attack on some protesters, including a reporter with the Nation newspaper, who was shot.

A faction of the APC in the state, loyal to Rauf Aregbesola, had also accused Mr Olokode of partisanship in the handling of the party’s crisis in the state.

The Osun 2022 election holds on July 16.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola is seeking reelection on the platform of the APC, while his closest rival in the 2018 election, Ademola Adeleke, is also in the race as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).