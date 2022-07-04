Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State says his recent visit to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was ‘critical’ to the achievement of security in the state.

Mr Soludo, in May, visited the IPOB leader in the detention facility of the State Security Service (SSS).

Mr Soludo disclosed the benefits of the visit in an interview with TVC News, which was broadcast on Monday.

He said the visit was in line with his plan to dialogue with “disparate groups” as well as community and religious leaders, with the aim of quelling the security challenges in the state.

“For better or for worse, discussing security or insecurity in the South-east, one way or the other, the conversation gets back to this particular group (IPOB),” he said.

“And it is important in trying to have full coverage. That everybody is brought to the table in that conversation. And yes, I thought he (Mr Kanu) was a very critical stakeholder in this conversation: bringing peace and stability in our homeland,” Mr Soludo stated.

The governor said he was impressed by the IPOB leader’s disposition and condemnation of the killings and general insecurity in the South-east.

He said Mr Kanu has repeatedly denied IPOB’s responsibility for the attacks and enforcement of sit-at-home order in the South-east.

The governor regretted that several criminal gangs have emerged in the state who hide under the guise of IPOB agitators to carry out criminal activities in the state.

“It is evident to me that quite a number of criminal gangs have emerged because it is a lucrative criminality: kidnapping, stealing, taking peoples’ properties and so on and so forth,” he said.

Amnesty: Drop your guns, join vigilante groups

Mr Soludo recalled that 21 vehicles — six SUVs and 15 motorcycles — were recovered last week when security agencies in the state raided criminals’ camp at Orsumoghu, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

He said he was surprised that the criminals mounted drones and surveillance cameras at their camp which they used to get signals of possible raids of their camps by security operatives.

The governor said the operatives also recovered some notebooks from suspected kidnappers where the suspects keep records of their victims and costs of purchasing weapons.

“This is not agitation. This is criminality. They are just making money,” he said.

Mr Soludo said although his administration was winning the war against the criminals in the state, he was still open to granting them amnesty to denounce their criminal activities and be reintegrated into the society as responsible citizens.

“But we still appeal to them, if you repent, come. We offer you the olive branch. They can be part of the vigilante (groups) after reorientation and retraining,” the governor said, noting that those who reject the offer would be exterminated by security operatives.