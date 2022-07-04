The police in Edo State on Sunday said they arrested seven suspected cultists in the state.

A police spokesperson in the state, Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement in Benin City.

The seven suspects are said to be members of Eiye Confraternity.

Ms Iwegbu, an assistant superintendent of police, listed the suspects as Andrew Owhoyavwosa, 22, Joseph Meshak, 25, Osazee Solomon, 35, Godswill Obasohan, 25, Charles Odiase, 52, and Okoh Peter, 68.

They arrested six of the suspects within the Ekowe community, while one was arrested at Igbe Road in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest is to help check cultism and cult-related killings in Edo State, Ms Iwegbu said.

“On the 02/07/2022, operatives of Edo state police Command, Ekiadolor sector while on routine township patrol within Ekowe community and environs, intercepted some suspected cultists at the community youth house.

“The suspects, on sighting the police operatives, took to their heels from the scene of their unlawful assembly.

“This action attracted the attention of the operatives and they gave them a hot chase, which led to the arrest of the six suspects.

“On the spot search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of two locally made single barrel guns, one locally cut to size single barrel gun, 30 live cartridges, one first aid box, Kolanuts, eggs, cowries, one dead chicken, seven handsets and N37,000 cash,” she said.

(NAN)