The police in Ekiti State have arrested leaders of herders in the state in connection with alleged kidnapping and murder.

Those reportedly arrested were the Sarkin Fulani in Ekiti State and chieftain of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Abashe Adamu, and an ex-councillor in the state, Ibrahim Mumini.

The police described Messrs Adamu and Mumuni as kidnap kingpins, who were arrested in Ido-Ekiti on June 29, 2022.

They were alleged to have coordinated numerous high-profile kidnappings in Ekiti, including the kidnapping of one Adeeko Ademola and Nasiru Salisu at Adamsy Sawmill, Aisegba-Ekiti in Gbonyin local government area of the state.

Sunday Abutu, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement on Sunday in Ado Ekiti that the police’s Rapid Response Squad and vigilantes, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the suspects.

“During interrogation, Ibrahim Mumini Toyin confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed that the dastardly act of kidnapping and murder of one of the two victims was carried out by himself and four others who are children of Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and are currently at large,” the statement read.

“Ibrahim Mumini Toyin further confessed that Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris is their kingpin, adding that the ransom collected from their victims was used to purchase cattle by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris to increase his herd of cattle.

“Ibrahim Mumini Toyin disclosed that his own share of the ransom allegedly paid was used to purchase cattle for him by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris.”

Mr Abutu added that the suspects are in custody undergoing interrogation and will be arraigned after the conclusion of the investigation.

Ekiti State had become the hotbed of kidnappings in the south-west region of the country in the recent test.

Four major kidnappings had occurred since April this year.

On June 22, 2022, a retired Chief Pharmacist with the Ekiti Ministry of Health, Israel Bamisaye, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on his farm.

He only regained freedom some days later after parting with N4.5million.