A Magistrate’s Court in Benin, Edo State, on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Augustine Obasi, to three and half years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Mr Obasi was arraigned before the court in November, 2020, on a four count charge of conspiracy, unlawful abduction, and rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Esther Aimofumeh, while delivering the judgement, said Mr Obasi was guilty of count two and count four.

Ms Aimofumeh said the convict was guilty of abducting and for having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

The chief magistrate sentenced Mr Obasi to six months imprisonment with an option of N60,000 fine, while on count four, the convict was sentenced to three years imprisonment without an option of fine.

She said the sentences would run concurrently.

Electrocution

In a related development, the police in Abia have confirmed the electrocution of a suspected thief at Amoji-Ukwu Village, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the suspected thief was electrocuted in the early hours of Friday, while cutting two cables linked to a transformer.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Saturday.

Chinenye Agomuo, a resident of Amoji-Ukwu Village, said there was an explosion in the community on Friday, and that the explosion occurred when a man cut cables connected to a transformer.

“On Friday morning, about 4 a.m., we heard an explosion suspected to be from a transformer.

“After the explosion, I got phone calls from my brother living near the transformer, asking me to come to the scene.

“He said someone climbed the transformer and was electrocuted.

“When we reached there, it was a young man. He had climbed up to cut the armoured cables but unfortunately for him, the electric current killed him,” Mr Agomuo said.

He said that the community reported the matter to the Eastern Ngwa Police Station.

Mr Agomuo said that the body of the suspect was deposited at a mortuary with the help of the police.

(NAN)