The police in Enugu State have arrested two vigilantes for allegedly killing a man.

The suspects reportedly shot the 22-year-old victim, Philip Okoro, dead at Nkpologwu community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state, according to the police.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the alleged shooting took place on June 29.

He said the victim was rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead on June 30 by the doctors on duty.

The corpse had been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawal Abubakar, had ordered the deputy commissioner of police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a full-scale investigation into the case, the police spokesperson said.

“Consequently, two members of the Vigilante Group directly linked to the shooting and murder of the victim have been arrested.

“They include one Annene Idu alleged to have shot the deceased, and Chijioke Ezugwu, the Chief Security Officer of the Local Government Area, said to have led the Vigilante Group members to the scene of the incident to arrest hard drugs dealers.

“The pump action gun used for the act has been recovered as well,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said an angry mob, which protested the killing, set fire on the house of the team leader of the vigilante group.

“Police operatives, who swiftly mobilised to the scene on receipt of a distress call, put the fire out, before the building could be burnt down,” he said.

The police said normalcy had been restored in the area.

“The commissioner has entreated residents of the community to remain law-abiding and avoid acts capable of breaching public peace in the area.”

