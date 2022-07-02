Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, a leadership initiative of MacArthur Foundation and Ford Foundation, says it has begun working with relevant parties to develop a youth-focused plan it hopes to pass to the Nigerian government to include in its Agenda 2050.

The group met with youth leaders and organisations on Wednesday in Abuja at a workshop to discuss and validate its plans and framework.

The government in 2020 appointed businessman Atedo Peterside and finance minister Zainab Ahmed as co-chairpersons of a committee to develop Nigeria’s new development plan, themed Agenda 2050.

President Muhammadu Buhari said a key objective of the plan is to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next decade, in a country where the youth make up to 70 per cent of the population.

Formed in 2021, the NYFF said its mission is to enable young people be able to take leadership roles and help drive social change through policy engagements that would shape national development.

Dayo Olaide, McArthur Foundation’s Nigeria deputy director, said the initiative was motivated by the need to channel Nigeria’s youth’s formidable energy toward national development.

“The major consideration for us is that there seems to be a reawakening among the Nigerian youths and our motivation is making our resources available to help harness that energy and direct it in a way that is productive,” he said.

He said, “In the last 20 years, it is clear that democracy is working only for the minority. That is not sustainable. It’s dangerous, and unless we begin to reverse that, we might just be edging ourselves towards a major democratic crisis. Urgently, we need to get everyone benefitting from democracy.”

Opeyemi Oriniowo, NYFF project lead, said the thematic focus of the project is on agriculture, healthcare, ICT and entrepreneurship, media, civic partnerships, and education.

Mr Oriniowo said the initiative was set up to strengthen and enable young people in Nigeria for youth leadership, activism and social change.

“The workshop was to rally Nigeria youth behind the National Visioning process towards the development of an agenda/manifesto that will rise above the heterogeneous nature of the demography,” he said.

After deliberations Wednesday, participants, at the event resolved to work together to develop a youth agenda for subsequent integration into the Nigeria Agenda 2050; push for the redefinition of ‘youth’ that is applicable to the Nigerian context; develop a structural framework that enables larger participation of young people in the hinterlands and informal sector.

Organisations with representatives at the workshop include: Connected Development, YIAGA Africa, Budgit, Youngstars Foundation, ElectHER, TechHER, Teenage Network, Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, YouthHubAfrica and New Voices NG.

Others are: Start-up Bill Secretariat, Centre for the study of Economies of Africa, Palladium Scale Project, Kimpact Development initiative, Ignite Africa Challenge, Project Pink Blue, Education as a Vaccine, SunShine Series NG, See-Hear Initiative and Ability Plus Initiative.