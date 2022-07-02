Former President Olusegun Obasanjo stunned residents of Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday when he turned himself into a commercial tricycle rider, popularly called Keke, picking and dropping passengers across the capital.

Mr Obasanjo started the trip from the Moshood Abiola Way end of the road, near the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station.

The former president, dressed in his native Yoruba native attire with a fez cap, was spotted carrying passengers from the take off spot and heading towards the end of the popular Kuto market in the town.

The development, part of activities to mark his 85th birthday, excited the residents, many of whom ran after his Keke, eagerly attempting to board and ride with him.

Last month, Mr Obasanjo donated 85 tricycles to young people across the country, also as part of activities to mark his birthday.

The former president was born on March 5, 1937. He served as military head of state between 1976 and 1979.

He returned as a civilian president in 1999 and governed till 2007.

In 2006, he came under criticism for allegedly attempting to amend the Nigerian Constitution to allow him run for a third term.