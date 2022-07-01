The police in Ogun say they have arrested a suspected internet fraudster in Abeokuta after his lover suddenly became mentally ill.

The police spokesperson said they suspect the unnamed lady might have been used for money rituals by the alleged fraudster, who was also not named.

“The young lady in question was alleged to have been spiritually and diabolically used by a suspected yahoo boy, as a result of which she started barking like a dog,” said Mr Abimbola, the spokesperson.

He said the lady became violent, tore her clothes, and continued to bark; hence, they kept her in a cell.

Mr Oyeyemi also said the police had contacted her parents and taken her to the hospital.

“The alleged Yahoo boy was immediately arrested for interrogation and transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department of the command on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the police will unravel how the video got on the internet.

“The height of the embarrassment was the fact that the said video was recorded while the victim, who was then naked and uncontrollable, was in police cell.

“It is barbaric, uncivilized and despicable circulating such video on social media as such will in no small measure denigrate the human dignity of the victim which might be another source of psychological trauma for her.

“The Command has therefore vowed to deal with whoever is found to be the source of the video and those behind its circulation on social media in the most decisive manner notwithstanding the status of the person.”