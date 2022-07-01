The Lagos State Task Force team impounded 55 motorcycles in Oshodi during a raid on Friday.

The enforcement team also arrested 13 defaulters including riders and passengers, Jubril Gawat, the state governor’s media aide said in a statement.

“The Lagos State Task Force raided okada riders today at Toyota bus stop Oshodi Apapa Expressway and BRT Routes along Abeokuta Expressway,” he said.

Mr Gawat said the team will continue to enforce the ban across restricted routes.

Okada ban

Following a mob attack that led to the death of a sound engineer, David Imoh, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh ban on Okada riders in the state.

The ban restricted Okada riders from plying six local government areas in the state – Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa and nine local government councils areas.

It is not the first time the government would impose the measure. In January 2020, the government banned the operation of motorcyclists in 15 local councils across the state.