Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some Yoruba actors have endorsed the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a viral video on Wednesday, posted on Instagram by some Yoruba movie stars, they declared support for the ex-governor of Lagos State.

Some movie stars in the video include Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Oga Bello, Taiwo Hassan, Ogogo, Faithia Williams, Yinka Quadri, and Lanre Hassan, known as Iya Awero.

Also, Eniola Ajao, Olaiya Igwe, Foluke Daramola, Femi Adebayo, Shola Kosoko and Murphy Afolabi declared their support for APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

The video

Some Yoruba actors posted a video to drum support and endorsed Mr Tinubu on social media.

In the video, veteran actor Oga Bello led the team as they campaigned for Mr Tinubu in the Yoruba language.

Mr Bello began the campaign by saying, “I want to use this time to congratulate our leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

His colleague, Mr Kosoko, joined him in another video swipe saying, “Nobody deserves to be the flag bearer of APC.”

“If not, Akanbi omo Oluomo,” Yinka Quadri added.

Toyin Adegbola, better known as Toyin Tomato, followed by saying, “With the support of God.”

“And the support of good Nigerian citizens,” Ogogo responded.

Iya Awero added: “The position of Nigeria’s president.”

Femi Adebayo joined by saying, “Prosperity will happen in our country.”

Other actors like Faithia Williams, Eniola Ajao, Foluke Daramola, Shola Kosoko, and Olusoji Taiwo, amongst others, stated why they believe Mr Tinubu deserves the presidential election seat.

Rationale

Speaking on why he has decided to throw his weight behind Mr Tinubu, one of the actors, Mr Kosoko, said that he had witnessed the achievement of the ex-governor of Lagos State.

He said, “I stand with Tinubu. I have witnessed his achievement as a Genuine Leader over the years, his support for humanity and the creative industry in particular.”

The veteran actor described Mr Tinubu as a lover of old and new, especially the youth.

He said, “Considering the number he has raised politically, majority of them are doing well as leaders today. Meaning he believes so much in youth as leaders of tomorrow as in today. Please allow him to complete transferring the technical know-how on his God-choosen assignment. Ignore hate speeches by opponents and enemies. HONESTLY, WE NEED HIM. Let it not be another best president we would not have…”

Another veteran actor, Mr Quadri, who has declared his support for the APC presidential candidate, described Mr Tinubu as an ‘exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator’.

The Lagos-born actor noted that the “majority of actors who venture into politics today do so because of the influence of Tinubu”.

Mr Quadri stated that the former Lagos State Governor is a “man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland, the least sacrifice we can make is to let the whole country see the leadership we have seen, feel the compassion we have felt; and move the maker of modern Lagos (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) to the moulder of a greater Nigeria.”

The actor noted that he pledged his support for Mr Tinubu, not because he was paid to do so.

His statement read in part:

“Nigerians, we need to rise and give Tinubu an unequivocal charge: to springboard Nigeria into a growth phase several leaps ahead, the way Lagos State — under his guide— left the launch platform two decades ago, has stayed the positive course and is now the 5th biggest economy in Africa (rated as a nation).”

“We must not fail to give this indefatigable leader such a courageous spirit, a creative instinct and a special mission a clear mandate to make the biggest difference possible to our collective trajectory of growth and development as a nation.

“What would it take? Our massive turnout and count of votes in the 2023 presidential election. Show me a man with a bigger heart, and I will show you Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“I, Alhaji Olayinka Quadri, pledge my full support for BAT not because I was paid to do so but because of Asiwaju’s support and influence to all and sundry over the years. Most actors who venture into politics today do so because of the influence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“By God’s grace, Asiwaju will move from Jagaban of Borgu to Jagaban of Nigeria; from Asiwaju of Lagos to Asiwaju of Nigeria. God will reward you this time for your sacrifices and effort.

“If we look at the rotation of leadership in Nigeria over the years, it is very crystal clear It is Yoruba’s turn to be president. BAT, Eyin lo kan, (you’re the next).”