The Federal High Court will on July 25, begin annual long vacation for the year 2022.

The circular issued on Wednesday quoted the Chief Judge of the Court, John Tsoho, as stating: “The vacation is to begin from Monday July 25, and end on Friday September 16.

“During the vacation, only the core stations namely: Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt will remain functional: litigating public are at liberty to approach only these courts.”

The circular signed by Catherine Christopher, assistant director of information at the court, explained that “the long vacation is observed annually, pursuant to the provisions of Order 46 rule 4 (a) of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules, 2019 (as amended).“

During such vacations, the court will continue all other operations such as receiving court filings, but judges would generally not conduct sittings. Only judges designated to entertain emergency cases are permitted to sit during the period.

The circular designates Abuja division of the court to cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory, north central, north-western, and the north-eastern parts of the country during the vacation period.

The Lagos division is to cater for cases from the western parts of the country, while the Port Harcourt division will cater for cases from the South-south and South-east.

Ahmed Mohammed, Emeka Nwite and Justice Nkeonye Maha will preside over cases of “extreme urgency” in Abuja division of the court.

D. E. Osiagor, I.N. Oweibo, A. Aluko and T.G. Ringim, will hold fort in Lagos division.

In Port-Harcourt division, P. M. Ayua, A. T. Mohammed and S.I. Mark, will adjudicate on suits while the vacation lasted.

The circular states that “only cases of extreme urgency, such as arrest of ships and fundamental rights cases, are to be entertained during the period.”

Mr Tsoho noted that the vacation is to enable “Judges to enjoy their well-deserved rest and to prepare for the challenges of the New Legal Year.”

He added that full court activities will resume across all Divisions on September 19.