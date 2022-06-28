The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has urged the newly appointed acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, to bring onto the apex judicial position, the competence and integrity that hallmarked his career.

Mr Tinubu gave the advice in a congratulatory message by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The former governor of Lagos State, who is currently out of the country, while congratulating Mr Ariwoola, also wished the former CJN, Tanko Muhammad, a quick recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former CJN resigned on Monday on health grounds.

Mr Tinubu said: “I congratulate Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his elevation to the topmost judicial position with his appointment as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“To say this appointment is richly deserved is stating the obvious as Justice Ariwoola has given everything to the law and judiciary.

Mr Ariwoola has held important appointments over the years during which he demonstrated excellence.

“His over four decades judicial career has been hallmarked by competence, integrity and deep understanding and interpretation of the law without fear or favour,” he said.

Mr Tinubu, therefore, expressed optimism and confidence that Mr Ariwoola would bring competence and integrity which his judicial career had been hallmarked unto the appointment and continue to uphold the principles of law with courage and impartiality.

He wished him increased wisdom and God’s guidance while praying for a quick recovery for the former CJN.

“I thank Justice Muhammad for his services to Nigeria and the judiciary and I wish him a most memorable retirement.”

NAN reports that Mr Ariwoola was called to bar in July 1981 and rose to the apex court as a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2011.

(NAN)