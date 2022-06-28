An Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that two herdsmen be remanded in the Agodi correctional facility for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Abdulkareem Yusuf, 22 and Umaru Kessi, 22, with armed robbery.

Chief Magistrate S. H. Adebisi also ordered that an 11-year-old boy charged alongside Messrs Yusuf and Kessi be remanded in Ijokodo Juvenile centre in Ibadan.

Mr Adebisi did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until July 11 for mention.

Earlier, the defence counsel, M .A . Yusuf prayed the court to admit his clients to bail.

The prosecution counsel, Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that the suspects allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Ms Adedeji said on June 12, at about 8:45 p.m. between Oniki and Jagun Village, via Ikoyi – Ile, while armed with gun and cutlasses, the suspects robbed one Saka Waheed of N1. 5 million

She said an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle worth N320,000 and a Techno cell phone were stolen by the suspects.

She also said the suspects robbed a man, Isiaka Bashiru of N1 million and stole a wristwatch worth N1,500 and a cellphone belonging to Mariam Fatai.

Ms Adedeji said the offence contravened the provisions of sections Section 1(2) (a) (b) and 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions ) Act, Cap RII, Vol. 14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

(NAN)