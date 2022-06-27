Three siblings have drowned in a swimming pool in their residence in Ajah, Lagos, the police have said.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a tweet Sunday that the eldest was a teenager. He did not reveal the identities of the parents.

“Just a piece of advice, do not use a swimming pool without an on-duty lifeguard. Do not swim at beaches without capable hands around. People are losing loved ones to avoidable drowning,” he tweeted.

“Three siblings recently drowned together. Eldest was a teenager. Be careful out there.”

Contacted for details, he said the incident occurred on June 12 but added “no additional information.”

According to the Punch newspaper, the children were all girls, “the first was 14-year-old, the second was seven years and the third was three years old.”

The parents had gone for an event when the children left their house to swim at the pool within their estate.

Their bodies were later found motionless in the pool by some residents and security members.

A source said that the “the Chief Security Officer of the estate was part of the people who found the children unresponsive and quickly rushed them to the hospital, where they were found dead.

“They quickly alerted the Ajah police station and also informed the parents that something urgent that required their attention had happened but didn’t disclose what happened to their children.”

The police said that the bodies have been deposited in the morgue.

“In fact, their parent fainted after they were informed that their children drowned,” he added.