The police in Delta State said they have arrested a man, Volt Gabriel, for allegedly killing his one-year-old son for money rituals.

Mr Gabriel, 33, was arrested on Saturday after his wife, Success, who became suspicious that he (husband) knew the way about their missing son, reported the matter to the police, Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state said in a statement on Sunday in Asaba.

The suspect reportedly told his wife that the son was with his sister in Warri, Delta State, a claim the wife later discovered was untrue.

The police said the suspect confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

“Upon interrogation, (the) suspect confessed to have murdered the child at Ewabogun bush by Catholic Road, Benin City, using handsaw to cut off the head and buried it by a palm tree in the bush and threw away the headless body of the child.

“The suspect also stated that he killed the child because of a dream he had, where he saw a man who told him that, if he kills the child, and uses the child’s blood to rub his head, he will become rich.”

The police in the state also said they have arrested a three-man armed robbery gang which specialises in robbing Point of Sales (POS) operators.

The suspects, Jeffrey Osemudiamen, 36, Eddy Gabriel, 33, and Promise Imade, 31, were arrested on Friday after a lady they allegedly robbed in her POS shop on May 29 alerted the police after she sighted them.

Mr Edafe said the police recovered one locally made gun, four live cartridges, one walkie-talkie set, and four android phones from the suspects.