The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it received safety information from the European Rapid Alert System for dangerous non-food products (RAPEX) that a cosmetic product, Placentyne Hair Lotion, has been banned.

The information is contained in a public alert with No. 0033/2022, signed by the Director-General of the agency and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the alert, the product is said to contain a mixture of preservatives Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone (MCI and MI) which are forbidden in leave-on cosmetics.

The statement stated that the product is sold in a 12 ampoules x 10ml cardboard box manufactured by an Italian company, Linea Italiana di Benazzi Anna & SAS with a barcode No. 8029550000126.

It added that Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone (MCI and MI) are common preservatives which are found in many liquids personal care products, which have been linked to lung toxicity, allergic reactions and possible neurotoxicity.

“Both chemicals inhibit bacterial growth in cosmetic products on their own, but they are most commonly used as a mixture in products.

“NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare providers and consumers to immediately stop importation, distribution, sale and use of Placentyne Hair Lotion 12ampoules x 10ml by Linea Italiana di Benazzi Anna & SAS

“Members of the public in possession of the recalled lots of the product are implored to discontinue sale or use and handover stock to the nearest NAFDAC office,” it said.

The statement also encouraged healthcare professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks).

It advised the public to make any report about the product via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

(NAN)