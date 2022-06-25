The police in Anambra State said they have rescued another kidnap victim in the state on Saturday.

The unidentified victim was kidnapped at Nwachi village in Agulu, a community in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, where Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, comes from.

The victim was said to have been forced into the booth of his car, a Lexus 350 SUV, before he was rescued by police operatives who stormed the area following a tip-off.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

“Police operatives at about 4pm, today, 25/6/2022 rescued an abducted victim and recovered one Lexus 350 Salon with Reg. Nos. EPE 316HE and Ford SUV with Reg. Nos. GGE 769 FT along Ezinifite road,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the rescue operation followed receipt of information that the hoodlums were operating in the area.

“The police on receipt of the information, intensified patrols and re-strategised operational positioning within the area. This made the hoodlums abandon the victim and fled,” the police spokesperson said.

He said the police were investigating the incident and have also commenced patrol to track down the fleeing suspects.

Kidnapping has been on the increase in Anambra State, lately.

The latest incident comes barely 48 hours after a seven-man kidnap gang attempted to abduct some residents in Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

One suspect was set ablaze by an angry mob after other members of the gang fled the scene.

Two victims were rescued by the police.

Earlier this month, some suspected kidnappers were killed by police operatives when the hoodlums attempted to kidnap an unidentified resident in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government of the state.