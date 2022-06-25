The police in Anambra State, on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man, Sunday Nwadiagha, for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

He said the suspect, who hails from Eyiba area of Ebonyi State, was arrested about 4p.m. on Friday, at Nkwelle Awkuzu community.

The arrest was carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, he said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was caught in the act at the victim’s farm in Nkwelle Awkuzu.

“The suspect’s arrest followed an alarm raised by the old woman, which attracted the attention of passers-by and neighbours who rushed to the scene and caught the culprit,” he said.

Before his arrest and handover to the police, the suspect was beaten up by an angry mob, according to the police.

The police spokesperson said both the victim and the suspect had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, as reiterating his warning against mob action the public.

“The public should take suspects to the nearest police station whenever they are apprehended,” Mr Echeng said.

“This would afford the police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigations into the nefarious activities of suspects, and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.”

(NAN)