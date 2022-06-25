Inclusion at all levels has been identified as a key factor that could promote mitigation of the negative impacts of climate change, the latest report by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) on climate change and food security has said.

Issued on Thursday, the document titled ‘Global Food Policy Report’ notes the problems and proposed solutions to the damage caused by climate change across the world.

IFPRI has been working closely with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, State Ministries and other partners to support the implementation of development plans.

Climate Change has adversely affected the world in the areas of food insecurity, health, environment and poses security threats to nations.

The report suggests that governments in countries across Africa should ensure inclusion and expand social protection.

Also it calls for investment in inclusive soft infrastructure, digital climate services, insurance, advisory and financial services for greater productivity.

Efforts are needed to “Strengthen women’s participation in clean energy systems, water systems, landscape governance, make social protection “climate smart” by incorporating incentives for sustainable activities and combining them with climate investment,” the report says.

According to Clemens Breisinger, a senior official at IFPRI, the launch of the report shows that the challenges that come with climate change also have potential solutions.

“The world faces multiple crises and challenges today, we have high global food energy and fertilizer prices, we have drought in different parts of the world and we also have climate change. Today’s event launched the IFPRI Global Food Policy report to show the challenges that come with climate change but also with some of the potential solutions,” he disclosed.

Speaking specifically about Nigeria, Breisinger noted that high costs of food and fertilizer contribute to the already existing problems of food insecurity in Nigeria, which made him call for urgent action to address it.

“It is important to note that for climate change, a lot of the global emission has been caused by industrialized countries and all the countries in Africa including Nigeria have to bear the brunt of the consequences”, he noted.

The Director of Communications and Public Affairs, IFPRI, Charlotte Hebebrand, told journalists that IFPRI tries to understand the global picture, and is also very much at the national level because it knows that climate change can only be mitigated or adapted at the national level.

She said at the meeting interventions at sub-national levels are equally important in combating climate change.

She said efforts were being made to educate local farmers on the effects of climate change, how to mitigate it or adapt to it. Hebebrand believes farmers need to adopt the necessary technologies to get improved yield while adapting to climate change.

“They also need to perhaps, get information about new technology that can help them adapt as well as mitigate climate change, because as we also presented today that there are also greenhouse gas emissions coming from agricultural practices, so both are going to be very important, but farmers are central to this, farmers need access.”

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammed Abubakar, said the Ministry has a lot of programs that are geared towards ensuring food security in Nigeria.

Mr Abubakar, represented by the national coordinator of Access and Mobility Project (RAMP), Ularamu Ubandoma , said government will leverage the recommendation from the report to make sure food security is attained in the country.